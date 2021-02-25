Tony Khan Discusses Sting’s Return To Wrestling: “He Wants To Wrestle”

AEW President, Tony Khan has spoken about Sting’s upcoming return to wrestling at AEW Revolution, and how he is preparing for it.

Sting hasn’t wrestled a match since his 2015 WWE Clash Of Champions bout with Seth Rollins, which saw The Icon suffer what was at the time a career-ending injury. However, at AEW Revolution he will be competing again in a tag team street fight where he teams with Darby Allin to battle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

When speaking with PWinsider.com, Tony Khan discussed Sting’s return, confirming he has been fully cleared and has been in training to prepare for the match. Khan also revealed that this is how Sting wanted to end his career, with some great matches.