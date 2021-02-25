AEW
Tony Khan Discusses Sting’s Return To Wrestling: “He Wants To Wrestle”
AEW President, Tony Khan has spoken about Sting’s upcoming return to wrestling at AEW Revolution, and how he is preparing for it.
Sting hasn’t wrestled a match since his 2015 WWE Clash Of Champions bout with Seth Rollins, which saw The Icon suffer what was at the time a career-ending injury. However, at AEW Revolution he will be competing again in a tag team street fight where he teams with Darby Allin to battle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
When speaking with PWinsider.com, Tony Khan discussed Sting’s return, confirming he has been fully cleared and has been in training to prepare for the match. Khan also revealed that this is how Sting wanted to end his career, with some great matches.
“He’s been cleared, he’s been fully cleared. He’s been training with Darby and sparring partners and he’s been fully cleared to wrestle. In his training, one thing he’s done to get ready with his sparring partners is a powerbomb. In terms of getting ready for this, I was more than fine with it and in fact called it. At that point when he’s taking them in training, it’s time for the live crowd. So he was completely cleared to do it and wanted to do it and he wanted to get out there and wrestle. Sting is going to be on Dynamite tomorrow (tonight) looking for payback and all bets are off now. Sting’s cleared to wrestle and he wants to wrestle and this is how he wanted to end his wrestling career in-ring was in AEW and come in and go out the way he always wanted to go out with great matches.
“He’s been preparing for this and I expect Sting to have a great performance on March 7th. He has very high expectations for this match and his comeback here, and I do too. I thought Brian did a great job with the powerbomb and certainly got people talking about the match in a very positive way and created conversation about, “Is Sting going to be OK? Is this all right?” Well that was the idea, we’re trying to create that conversation but the most important thing is he is OK and he walked through the curtain…that’s not going to be an easy moment, it took a lot out of him but at the same time, he came out of it in one piece and it’s what he wanted.”
Five Matches Announced For 3/1 AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads
AEW is tag-lining next week’s Dynamite as “The Crossroads” since the March 3 episode will serve as the go-home to Revolution.
That episode will be headlined by Shaq and Jade Cargill making their AEW in-ring debuts against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
The Crossroads will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight (The Big Show), plus the finals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament, and much more.
Below is the announced lineup so far:
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 25, 2021
We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
New Name Moves On To U.S. Bracket Finals In AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament
Nyla Rose advanced to the finals of the U.S. bracket of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator this Wednesday night on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite.
The “Native Beast” defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a tremendous and physical matchup, which saw Rose break the good doctor’s signature Lock Jaw submission multiple times, while Baker kicked out of a powerful Beast Bomb.
The finish saw Nyla sidestep a superkick, scooping up her opponent to deliver a second, even more devastating Beast Bomb to pick up the victory.
She will now advance to the finals of the U.S. bracket to face either Riho or Thunder Rosa, which will be determined this Sunday, February 28 exclusively on Bleacher Report. That show will also see the finals of the Japan bracket between Yuka Sakazaki and Ryo Mizunami.
Of course the overall winner of the Eliminator Tournament, which is now down to five possible women, will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, live on pay-per-view.
A HUGE Samoan drop by @NylaRoseBeast onto @RealBrittBaker. Who will advance to the finals?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/PQulR09qhg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
WHAT A FIGHT! Who wants it the most?
Which side are you on? @RealBrittBaker? Or @NylaRoseBeast?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/czXe9b3Bsz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
THIS MATCH ROCKS! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R33qkVPjYP
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 25, 2021
Tag Team Match & Casino Tag Team Royale Added To AEW Revolution
The match card for AEW Revolution continues to take shape.
The tag team division will receive a spotlight on the pay-per-view via a Casino Tag Team Royale. The following teams have been confirmed for the bout so far:
- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
- Santana & Ortiz
- The Butcher & The Blade
- Private Party
- Top Flight
- Bear Country
Additionally, Miro and Kip Sabian will take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.
"Will you wrestle us at Revolution? Y N Maybe, circle one xo " – @SexyChuckieT & @OrangeCassidy to @ToBeMiro & @TheKipSabian
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/0fZUswOwJr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
In an update on the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, Lance Archer qualified by beating Rey Fenix. Next week’s qualifier will see Max Caster take on Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance. The sixth spot will be revealed at Revolution.
Below is the updated lineup for March 7 featuring eight matches.
AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021
AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament winner
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. TBD vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page
Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country
Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
