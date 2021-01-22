AEW was the first wrestling company to bring live fans back, and Tony Khan has discussed the process of making that happen.

Every wrestling company has handled things differently, with WWE creating the ThunderDome, while IMPACT, MLW, and ROH have continued to simply run empty arena shows. However, AEW has been allowing a limited capacity of fans into Daily’s Place each week, which has created a more familiar atmosphere to those shows.

When speaking on Rasslin With Brandon Walker, Khan explained how it all came about, admitting that he was inspired by drive-in movies as he even considered doing a drive-in wrestling show.