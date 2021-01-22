Connect with us

Tony Khan Discusses The Process Of Bringing Fans Back To AEW Dynamite

AEW was the first wrestling company to bring live fans back, and Tony Khan has discussed the process of making that happen.

Every wrestling company has handled things differently, with WWE creating the ThunderDome, while IMPACT, MLW, and ROH have continued to simply run empty arena shows. However, AEW has been allowing a limited capacity of fans into Daily’s Place each week, which has created a more familiar atmosphere to those shows.


When speaking on Rasslin With Brandon Walker, Khan explained how it all came about, admitting that he was inspired by drive-in movies as he even considered doing a drive-in wrestling show.

“Eventually, as we’ve gone on and learned more, we learned we could do outdoor shows with limited risk of transmission as long as we kept everyone split up. I wanted to bring fans back and allow fans to come to the show in a safe manner. This was inspired by drive-in movies. When I saw drive-in movies were doing it, I was thinking there had to be a way to do it. At first, I thought about doing drive-in wrestling, but it wasn’t viable to get the ring set-up and do it with cars, though I do think people have tried it and it’s a cool idea. For us, doing a live television show, sooner or later you’re going to run into logistical problems with weather and other challenges. Before any sports had done it, we were the first ones to have pod seating and giving them a chance to do socially distance viewings of the show,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

 

STF Underground Episode 90 – Is Tomasso Ciampa Royal Rumble Bound? Hard To Kill Recap, Where Does AEW Go After A Lackluster Dynamite?

Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we talk about:


  • AEW Dynamite’s Lackluster Episode
  • Is Tomasso Ciampa Main Roster Bound?
  • Hard To Kill Recap
  • Can MSK Succeed In The WWE?
  • “Wrestling Apologists”
  • Dusty Cup Surprises
  • AND MUCH MORE!

 

Sting Coming Out Of Retirement For Street Fight At AEW Revolution PPV

Sting is coming out of retirement.

AEW has officially announced that TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting will take on Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tag team Street Fight. The big match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on February 27.


This will be Sting’s first wrestling match since competing against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015. Sting suffered a career-threatening injury during the bout, leading him to announce his retirement during his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Whether this is a cinematic bout or not remains to be seen. However, the tag team Street Fight stipulation allows for Sting, 61, to be protected and still work at a comfortable level.

No other matches have been announced for Revolution at this time.

Good Brothers vs. Private Party Announced For IMPACT No Surrender

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that No Surrender will be the next Impact Plus special on Saturday, February 13.

It was also confirmed that The Good Brothers will defend the Impact Tag Team Championship against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender.


Private Party and Matt Hardy made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s Impact, where they beat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the number one contenders for Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As noted, The Good Brothers will work matches on AEW Dynamite over the next two weeks, including the main event of Beach Break.

