AEW
Tony Khan Discusses WWE NXT Possibly Moving Dates & Sunday PPV Events
Tony Khan recently gave his opinion on WWE NXT potentially moving nights and the future of AEW PPV dates in the future.
It has been heavily rumored recently that WWE NXT could be moving away from Wednesday nights in the near future, looking to run on Tuesdays to run unopposed. Tony Khan recently spoke with Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa about that possibly happening.
“I don’t know if that’s a real thing or not, but it would be great to be unopposed and I’d love to have an unopposed audience. When we have, we’ve done some really good numbers and I think that would be awesome.”
Tonight will see AEW’s latest PPV offering take place, with Revolution, and he spoke about whether or not the company will continue using Sunday’s moving forwards.
“On the three-day holidays, I think it’s good. I actually would argue that for Double or Nothing or All Out, a large percentage of the country is going to have Monday off, and in England those are bank holidays so a large percentage of England, people aren’t really working very much. Most people have Labor Day and Memorial Day off here and abroad.
“Double or Nothing, I am strongly considering going to Sunday. All Out I really think it would be really smart to do Sunday because then I don’t compete with College Football and the NFL won’t be going head-to-head. Full Gear I will keep on a Saturday. Revolution and Full Gear, whenever possible, I will do on a Saturday.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)
It’s been another brilliant week of wrestling on the road to AEW Revolution, while WWE continues to build towards WWE WrestleMania 37. The week brought big title matches, celebrities competing in the ring, and some really strong build-up to the major events around the corner.
But which shows stood out, which had the best matches, and which was ultimately the most entertaining of the week? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw had a few highlights, with the first hour of the show being really enjoyable as it flew by. The match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was PPV worthy and saw them bring the best out of each other, while The Hurt Business being so direct was excellent to see.
However, the decision to push back the WWE Championship match several times actually hurt the show overall. The flow and excitement really was taken out of the night. The show had so many lackluster segments, from squashing Naomi to the pointless Tag Team Championship match featuring Adam Pearce.
Charlotte and Nia Jax’s match failed to build any excitement either, with the show being full of smaller, forgettable matches. Of course, this episode did end with a bang though as Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion in dominant fashion, which was absolutely the right call.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
It was another good episode of IMPACT Wrestling that featured a lot of nice matches, but nothing overly standout to make the show pop. The opening triple threat was a solid match for the X-Division, while the build of Tenille Dashwood was also effectively booked.
Sami Callihan’s segment, turning up at Trey Miguel’s training area was interesting and felt unique due to how it was filmed, which allowed that to thrive. It was also great to see FinnJuice, and the tension between them and The Good Brothers could lead to something special.
However, the best work of the night came between Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. With Cardona being the special guest referee for Myers’ match with Eddie Edwards, he tried to cheat only for Cardona to stop it, which adds tension to their friendship that was really well booked.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK featured the best match of the week, as Kay Lee Ray defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Meiko Satamoru in what was an amazing match. They went back and forth in a hard-hitting bout that really felt like a big deal, with the women delivering on the hype.
However, the whole show was entertaining for the majority of it. Seeing Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan back was a nice boost for the tag team division, which created a good match. However, having Williams sneakily cheat to help Jordan win was nice booking, and teases issues between them down the line.
The Supernova Sessions segment failed to deliver once again here, with this talk show really feeling very awkward. The whole focus being on Tyler Bate and him being a vegan, which wasn’t entertaining. But what was entertaining was the opening match between Ilja Dragunov and Sam Gradwell. It was physical, but the character work was excellent as Dragunov’s anger issues overcame him once again.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand always does a great job of focusing its entire show on the upcoming PPV, and that’s exactly what happened with this episode. From the start, everything was about WWE Fastlane, with Daniel Bryan kicking off the show with a tremendous promo that was full of fire, really building his storyline with Roman Reigns.
The segment between The Street Profits/King Corbin and Sami Zayn fell flat, with all four feeling a little lost right now. However, the work between the Mysterio’s and Gable/Otis was far better, while the storyline work with Reginald throughout the night was excellently done, potentially leading him to work with Nia Jax.
Apollo Crews’ character change was fantastic and is exactly what he needed as a character. He feels far more interesting than he ever has done, setting up a big match with Big E, plus the main event steel cage match certainly delivered.
2. WWE NXT
Right from the opening tag team match, which was hard-hitting and full of great near falls, this show was enjoyable. Teasing Timothy Thatcher joining Imperium is an interesting idea that could lead to a fun storyline, plus the work with Cameron Grimes during the night was also very enjoyable.
Aliyah and Ember Moon had a nice match together, but the Women’s Tag Team Championship match just didn’t live up to the hype, with the poor finish being very disappointing. Seeing LA Knight appear was good, and while his promo was fairly generic, it was well put together.
It was good to see Lega Del Fantasma being booked stronger, making them feel like a threat again. But the main event was the treat of the night, with Finn Balor and Roderick Strong having a really solid main event to close the show.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was an incredible show this week that really had something for everyone, creating one of the best shows the company has ever had. While the main event tag team bout and brawl as a slightly flat ending, everything else was brilliant.
The mixed tag team match featuring Shaq was better than it had any right to be, with everyone involved clearly giving their very best. The press conference segment was quite unique and put together well, with MJF and Chris Jericho having some great promos against The Young Bucks to build that match.
The six-man tag team match that saw Tully return to the rind was very fun, while the Women’s Tournament final was an excellent match, proving once again why the division needs more focus. Everything on the show built towards the PPV and it really did an amazing job of hyping up the show, showcasing how good a go-home show can be.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 17
IMPACT Wrestling- 31
WWE NXT- 39
AEW Dynamite- 45
WWE NXT UK- 25
WWE SmackDown- 27
AEW
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
AEW Revolution
March 7, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
* * *
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Watch: B/R Live and PPV
* * *
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy
Street Fight
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin & Sting
Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy
Casino Tag Team Royale
Bear Country vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Private Party vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) vs. The Sydal Brothers vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. SCU vs. The Natural Nightmares vs. Varsity Blonds vs. Jurassic Express
The Buy-In Match
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel
Use the navigational boxes or links provided above and below to check out our detailed play-by-play coverage of each match!
AEW
Shaq Discusses His AEW Dynamite Appearance & How He Got Motivated
Shaq has spoken about his appearance on AEW Dynamite and why he got motivated to get in good physical condition.
Shaq appeared on Access to discuss why he decided to dress the way he did, opting for sweatpants and a tank top rather than traditional wrestling gear.
“Look, Cody challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up in fight clothes, sweatpants and a tank top. I respect him, I respect his family, I respect all the wrestlers, what they’ve done. I don’t want to come in with a gimmicky costume. This man challenged me to a fight. I’m showing up like it’s going to be a fight. So I’m just going to wear sweatpants and a tank top.”
Shaq looked in great shape when he appeared on Dynamite, and he revealed that it was because of Mario Lopez that he got in such great physical shape.
“Guess who motivated me? One day I was looking on the internet and I’d seen my good friend Mario Lopez take his shirt off and I got jealous because we used to hang out back in the day. We used to look similar and now you’re killing me, so I wanted to say thank you for motivating me. You look fabulous. I want to say I’m proud of you. But I’ll be ready tonight, March 3rd, I’ll be ready.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
Jey Uso Discusses Working As A Singles Wrestler & Missing The Fans
Bad Bunny Has Reportedly Impressed People In WWE
Tony Khan Discusses WWE NXT Possibly Moving Dates & Sunday PPV Events
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
WWE24 hours ago
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso In A Steel Cage Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Murphy Returns To Action On WWE Smackdown, No Mention Of Relationship With Mysterio Family
-
AEW1 day ago
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Universal Title Match Announced For WWE Fastlane, Tag Team Match Scrapped
-
AEW2 hours ago
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
-
WWE1 day ago
Booker T, Mark Henry & Ron Simmons Comment On Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title
-
WWE5 hours ago
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena