Tony Khan Discusses WWE NXT Possibly Moving Dates & Sunday PPV Events

Published

5 hours ago

on

Tony Khan

Tony Khan recently gave his opinion on WWE NXT potentially moving nights and the future of AEW PPV dates in the future.

It has been heavily rumored recently that WWE NXT could be moving away from Wednesday nights in the near future, looking to run on Tuesdays to run unopposed. Tony Khan recently spoke with Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa about that possibly happening.


“I don’t know if that’s a real thing or not, but it would be great to be unopposed and I’d love to have an unopposed audience. When we have, we’ve done some really good numbers and I think that would be awesome.”

Tonight will see AEW’s latest PPV offering take place, with Revolution, and he spoke about whether or not the company will continue using Sunday’s moving forwards.

“On the three-day holidays, I think it’s good. I actually would argue that for Double or Nothing or All Out, a large percentage of the country is going to have Monday off, and in England those are bank holidays so a large percentage of England, people aren’t really working very much. Most people have Labor Day and Memorial Day off here and abroad.

“Double or Nothing, I am strongly considering going to Sunday. All Out I really think it would be really smart to do Sunday because then I don’t compete with College Football and the NFL won’t be going head-to-head. Full Gear I will keep on a Saturday. Revolution and Full Gear, whenever possible, I will do on a Saturday.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)

Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 7, 2021

By

Break It Down

It’s been another brilliant week of wrestling on the road to AEW Revolution, while WWE continues to build towards WWE WrestleMania 37. The week brought big title matches, celebrities competing in the ring, and some really strong build-up to the major events around the corner.

But which shows stood out, which had the best matches, and which was ultimately the most entertaining of the week? Let’s Break It Down and find out!


6. WWE Raw

WWE Raw had a few highlights, with the first hour of the show being really enjoyable as it flew by. The match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was PPV worthy and saw them bring the best out of each other, while The Hurt Business being so direct was excellent to see.

However, the decision to push back the WWE Championship match several times actually hurt the show overall. The flow and excitement really was taken out of the night. The show had so many lackluster segments, from squashing Naomi to the pointless Tag Team Championship match featuring Adam Pearce.

Charlotte and Nia Jax’s match failed to build any excitement either, with the show being full of smaller, forgettable matches. Of course, this episode did end with a bang though as Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion in dominant fashion, which was absolutely the right call.

5. IMPACT Wrestling

Photo Credit: YouTube.com/IMPACT

It was another good episode of IMPACT Wrestling that featured a lot of nice matches, but nothing overly standout to make the show pop. The opening triple threat was a solid match for the X-Division, while the build of Tenille Dashwood was also effectively booked.

Sami Callihan’s segment, turning up at Trey Miguel’s training area was interesting and felt unique due to how it was filmed, which allowed that to thrive. It was also great to see FinnJuice, and the tension between them and The Good Brothers could lead to something special.

However, the best work of the night came between Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. With Cardona being the special guest referee for Myers’ match with Eddie Edwards, he tried to cheat only for Cardona to stop it, which adds tension to their friendship that was really well booked.

4. WWE NXT UK

WWE NXT UK

WWE NXT UK featured the best match of the week, as Kay Lee Ray defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship against Meiko Satamoru in what was an amazing match. They went back and forth in a hard-hitting bout that really felt like a big deal, with the women delivering on the hype.

However, the whole show was entertaining for the majority of it. Seeing Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan back was a nice boost for the tag team division, which created a good match. However, having Williams sneakily cheat to help Jordan win was nice booking, and teases issues between them down the line.

The Supernova Sessions segment failed to deliver once again here, with this talk show really feeling very awkward. The whole focus being on Tyler Bate and him being a vegan, which wasn’t entertaining. But what was entertaining was the opening match between Ilja Dragunov and Sam Gradwell. It was physical, but the character work was excellent as Dragunov’s anger issues overcame him once again.

3. WWE SmackDown

Phot Credit: YouTube.com/WWE

The blue brand always does a great job of focusing its entire show on the upcoming PPV, and that’s exactly what happened with this episode. From the start, everything was about WWE Fastlane, with Daniel Bryan kicking off the show with a tremendous promo that was full of fire, really building his storyline with Roman Reigns.

The segment between The Street Profits/King Corbin and Sami Zayn fell flat, with all four feeling a little lost right now. However, the work between the Mysterio’s and Gable/Otis was far better, while the storyline work with Reginald throughout the night was excellently done, potentially leading him to work with Nia Jax.

Apollo Crews’ character change was fantastic and is exactly what he needed as a character. He feels far more interesting than he ever has done, setting up a big match with Big E, plus the main event steel cage match certainly delivered.

2. WWE NXT

Photo Credit: YouTube.com/WWE

Right from the opening tag team match, which was hard-hitting and full of great near falls, this show was enjoyable. Teasing Timothy Thatcher joining Imperium is an interesting idea that could lead to a fun storyline, plus the work with Cameron Grimes during the night was also very enjoyable.

Aliyah and Ember Moon had a nice match together, but the Women’s Tag Team Championship match just didn’t live up to the hype, with the poor finish being very disappointing. Seeing LA Knight appear was good, and while his promo was fairly generic, it was well put together.

It was good to see Lega Del Fantasma being booked stronger, making them feel like a threat again. But the main event was the treat of the night, with Finn Balor and Roderick Strong having a really solid main event to close the show.

1. AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite was an incredible show this week that really had something for everyone, creating one of the best shows the company has ever had. While the main event tag team bout and brawl as a slightly flat ending, everything else was brilliant.

The mixed tag team match featuring Shaq was better than it had any right to be, with everyone involved clearly giving their very best. The press conference segment was quite unique and put together well, with MJF and Chris Jericho having some great promos against The Young Bucks to build that match.

The six-man tag team match that saw Tully return to the rind was very fun, while the Women’s Tournament final was an excellent match, proving once again why the division needs more focus. Everything on the show built towards the PPV and it really did an amazing job of hyping up the show, showcasing how good a go-home show can be.

Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points

2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):

WWE Raw- 17
IMPACT Wrestling- 31
WWE NXT- 39
AEW Dynamite- 45
WWE NXT UK- 25
WWE SmackDown- 27

AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 7, 2021

By

AEW Revolution
March 7, 2021
Jacksonville, FL

* * *


Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Watch: B/R Live and PPV

* * *

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD

Big Money Match
Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

Street Fight
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy

Casino Tag Team Royale
Bear Country vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Private Party vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) vs. The Sydal Brothers vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. SCU vs. The Natural Nightmares vs. Varsity Blonds vs. Jurassic Express

The Buy-In Match
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel

Use the navigational boxes or links provided above and below to check out our detailed play-by-play coverage of each match! 

Shaq Discusses His AEW Dynamite Appearance & How He Got Motivated

Published

7 hours ago

on

Mar 7, 2021

By

Shaq has spoken about his appearance on AEW Dynamite and why he got motivated to get in good physical condition.

Shaq appeared on Access to discuss why he decided to dress the way he did, opting for sweatpants and a tank top rather than traditional wrestling gear.


“Look, Cody challenged me to a fight, I’m showing up in fight clothes, sweatpants and a tank top. I respect him, I respect his family, I respect all the wrestlers, what they’ve done. I don’t want to come in with a gimmicky costume. This man challenged me to a fight. I’m showing up like it’s going to be a fight. So I’m just going to wear sweatpants and a tank top.”

Shaq looked in great shape when he appeared on Dynamite, and he revealed that it was because of Mario Lopez that he got in such great physical shape.

“Guess who motivated me? One day I was looking on the internet and I’d seen my good friend Mario Lopez take his shirt off and I got jealous because we used to hang out back in the day. We used to look similar and now you’re killing me, so I wanted to say thank you for motivating me. You look fabulous. I want to say I’m proud of you. But I’ll be ready tonight, March 3rd, I’ll be ready.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

