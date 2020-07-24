Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Bring Sammy Guevara Back From Suspension

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of Sammy Guevara for the first time, and Tony Khan has discusses his decision to bring him back to television.

Guevara had been serving a suspension from the company while he underwent sensitivity training after his comments from 2016 resurfaced where he made derogatory comments towards Sasha Banks.

The Inner Circle member did return to television this week though, bringing an end to his suspension. When speaking with Sports Illustrated, AEW Chairman, Tony Khan, discussed his decision to bring him back.

“Sammy completed four weeks of extensive sensitivity training, and his curriculum included subject matters of tolerance, gender, race relations, and why people’s words matter,” said Khan. “During his suspension, he was very contrite. I asked him to use that time to try and become a better person, and I think he did. Sammy was off television for a month and suspended without pay for 30 days, and I think it was the right time for Sammy to come back because he’s shown that he’s very sorry and that he can change. He’s spent every day over the past month trying to prove that.”