Tony Khan Makes An Incredibly Bold Claim About This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has just put a tremendous amount of pressure on the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday night’s show will see Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Championship against the Inner Circle’s undefeated heavyweight fighter Jake Hager, in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred street fight.

“The most anticipated match in AEW Dynamite history will also be the most brutal & memorable match we’ve put on TV,” Khan tweeted. “I believe this will be known as the best empty arena match ever.”

While Khan might be a tad biased given that he owns the company, he’s also a lifelong and diehard professional wrestling fan. Given that the match has already been taped, his statement isn’t just an empty prediction so much as it is an early review. And hopefully, an honest one.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday night on TNT at 8PM ET.