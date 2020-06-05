Tony Khan Opens Up On Why He Will Not Work With Hulk Hogan

After revealing that Hulk Hogan was banned from AEW earlier this week, Tony Khan has spoken in more detail about why he won’t work with him.

Khan revealed the news when he responded to a tweet from Linda Hogan (Hulk’s ex-wife) where she tweeted about the current rioting and looting where Tony Khan made it clear she was also banned.

This tweet certainly caught a lot of attention as many fans agree with the decision to not work with Hogan, despite the fact WWE has worked with him again after previously blacklisting him for his racist comments that were recorded and leaked.

Khan toldThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he has been of the opinion to not work with Hulk Hogan since long before the recent situation.

“What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I’ve told people I can’t work with Hulk Hogan, How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things [Hulk] said and has never given an adequate apology for?” He can’t blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media,” Khan stated. (H/T WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

So while Hulk Hogan may still make sporadic appearances on WWE programming (always to mixed responses,) he will never work for AEW.