Tony Khan Provides Injury Updates For Britt Baker & Rey Fenix

Both Rey Fenix and Britt Baker were forced to withdraw from AEW’s Double or Nothing last night due to injuries they suffered on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

Britt Baker was originally set to face Krit Statlander, but she sustained a knee injury on Wednesday and was replaced by Penelope Ford. Meanwhile, Fenix was supposed to be in the Casino Ladder Match but was switched with Joey Janela.

During AEW’s Double or Nothing, Dr. Michael Sampson stated that Baker suffered an interior tibia fracture, a partial lateral collateral ligament tear, and a small degree of a popliteus tendon tear.

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan gave a little more light on the status of both wrestlers, with Khan giving a timeframe for Baker’s return.

“Britt will be out, we think six to eight weeks. Less than two months, ballpark, is a good estimate,” he said.

Khan also spoke about Rey Fenix and admitted he was close to being able to compete, but he wasn’t 100% and therefore the decision was made to not risk him, which was wise considering it was a ladder bout.

“Fenix, it was close. He’s limping. I don’t think he would have been able to give 100% and also it wouldn’t have been smart to put him out there in that situation. We made a judgment call. I think he’ll be back soon,” said Khan.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.