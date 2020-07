AEW’s President recently spoke with the New York Post where he provided an update on the suspensions of Jimmy Havoc and Sammy Guevara.

Jimmy Havoc was a name that came up during the #SpeakingOut movement and the British wrestler requested some help from the company. Khan noted that he really needed the treatment that he is now getting.

“If and when he were to wrestle again, the most important thing for himself and everybody here is that he sought treatment and counseling.”

Sammy Guevara was then suspended for comments he made four years ago on a podcast about Sasha Banks. The comments were brought back to light and AEW was quick to react, suspending the Inner Circle member for his actions. “The comments he made were horrible,” said Khan. “I can’t defend them. I can’t even comment on them because they’re unspeakably bad. He has also done a different kind of counseling and he’s in a different kind of counseling and it’s a different kind of coaching. Everybody here, male and female pretty much up and down the roster we talked to felt like Sammy had no history of this kind of behavior. Really people were shocked Sammy had said that.” It is currently unknown if or when either man will return to AEW.