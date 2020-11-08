Tony Khan Reveals AEW Console Game & GM Game Are Coming

Following on from AEW’s Full Gear, Tony Khan revealed several big announcements in regards to the video games that the company is creating.
The company has been teasing a big announcement regarding its highly anticipated video game release for Tuesday, but Tony Khan dropped some big news himself at the media scrum after the PPV. He revealed that AEW is actually working on multiple games, with one being a classic console game and the other being a potential booking simulator.
“I can’t say too much. We’re making multiple games. We’re working on more than one game in AEW games and we’re going to cater to multiple platforms. We’re going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests. I think we’ll put a title out, a console game that’s best in class for a console game. We’re really excited about it. We have some big surprises to come in 2020. I just can’t say enough, but there’s still time in 2020. The show was great but there is still a lot left this year. That can impact our video game plans and also, we’re going to put something out for those people, like myself, that love putting wrestling cards up together and love to be in the position that I am which is the general manager of AEW. That’ll be fun. There’s going to be a few different titles and then I don’t think we’re going to stop anywhere either. I think we’re going to expand here at AEW Games because it’s a great chance to introduce gaming fans to AEW and introduce AEW to gaming fans, expand and build a business. There’s a lot to come from there,” Khan said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcript.)