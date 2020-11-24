Tony Khan Reveals AEW Had Plans For A Show In Canada Earlier This Year

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that the company did have plans to make its debut in Canada this year prior to COVID-19.

So far, AEW has yet to head out of North America for a show, and earlier this year it was revealed that there were plans to head to the U.K. prior to COVID-19 stopping travel. Sadly, it isn’t just the U.K. fans that missed out on a live show, as AEW had to scrap plans to put an event on in Canada this summer as well.

Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ where he revealed that the company was going to head to Toronto, but the pandemic derailed those plans.