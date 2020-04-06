ProWrestling.com

Tony Khan Reveals Announce Team For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

0
By onAEW

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan sent out a tweet this afternoon confirming that Tony Schiavone will head up commentary once again for the Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

He’ll be joined at the booth by none other than former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. “I think they have the makings of one of the best commentary teams I’ve ever heard in 30 years as an obsessed wrestling fan,” Khan noted.