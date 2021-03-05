Tony Khan Reveals Anthony Bowens Is Dealing With A Knee Injury

AEW’s Chris Jericho has revealed he is going to be a commentator on a new upcoming show for the company in the near future.

The former AEW World Champion spoke on the latest episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker about his opportunities on commentary, and Jericho spoke about how he’s been enjoying that side of things.

“I love it, and once again, this all came from necessity when we had 29% of our roster, Tony Khan knows that figure to the T, available for the tapings that we did that took up our month of April,” Jericho recalled. “And I just said, ‘Well, I’ll show up there and just do commentary. That way we don’t have to worry about storylines. We don’t have anybody here anyways,’ and so [Tony] Schiavone and I did it. We did 25 matches in a day, and we had a great time. And I think all of us kind of realized that we stumbled on to something pretty special. “So I’ve never been the type of guy that wants to go behind the scenes after wrestling. I’m behind the scenes enough as it is as far as ideas and storylines and advice. I’ll always do it, but commentary could be a way to stay on the show when the wrestling days are done. It’s been 30 years. I still feel great. I still have the potential to have the best match on the show or one of them, and I think it happens all the time. Not every week but look at the guys we have on the show. So as long as I feel I can still work up to the level that I’ve set for myself, I’ll continue to wrestle, but it’s great to know that there’s still that commentary side of things that we can do.”

Jericho then revealed that there is a new show starting soon, and he is going to be one of the regular commentators for that. It’s unclear whether this is AEW Dark: Evolution, which will feature Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary, or another brand new show on top of that.

“And there’s actually another show that’s going to be starting very soon where I’m going to be one of the regular commentators, and that’s exciting. Once again, the more things you can do well in the entertainment business, the more valuable you are, and this is just another kind of feather in the Chris Jericho cap that I can utilize whenever they need me to utilize it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Jericho will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution when he and MJF team up to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.