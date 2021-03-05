AEW
Tony Khan Reveals Anthony Bowens Is Dealing With A Knee Injury
On the latest episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens is out of action with an injury.
During the 3/3 edition of AEW Dynamite, Max Caster beat 10 in order to secure his place in the Face Of The Revolution ladder match at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV this Sunday. However, his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens did not appear by his side.
During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan was a guest to discuss the upcoming PPV, and he revealed that Bowens is currently out with a knee injury. He didn’t provide any further details about the injury, or when he should be expected to return.
Bowens last competed on the February 4th episode of AEW Dynamite, where The Acclaimed were beaten by MJF and Chris Jericho.
Chris Jericho Reveals He Is Going To Be A Commentator On A New AEW Show
AEW’s Chris Jericho has revealed he is going to be a commentator on a new upcoming show for the company in the near future.
The former AEW World Champion spoke on the latest episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker about his opportunities on commentary, and Jericho spoke about how he’s been enjoying that side of things.
“I love it, and once again, this all came from necessity when we had 29% of our roster, Tony Khan knows that figure to the T, available for the tapings that we did that took up our month of April,” Jericho recalled. “And I just said, ‘Well, I’ll show up there and just do commentary. That way we don’t have to worry about storylines. We don’t have anybody here anyways,’ and so [Tony] Schiavone and I did it. We did 25 matches in a day, and we had a great time. And I think all of us kind of realized that we stumbled on to something pretty special.
“So I’ve never been the type of guy that wants to go behind the scenes after wrestling. I’m behind the scenes enough as it is as far as ideas and storylines and advice. I’ll always do it, but commentary could be a way to stay on the show when the wrestling days are done. It’s been 30 years. I still feel great. I still have the potential to have the best match on the show or one of them, and I think it happens all the time. Not every week but look at the guys we have on the show. So as long as I feel I can still work up to the level that I’ve set for myself, I’ll continue to wrestle, but it’s great to know that there’s still that commentary side of things that we can do.”
Jericho then revealed that there is a new show starting soon, and he is going to be one of the regular commentators for that. It’s unclear whether this is AEW Dark: Evolution, which will feature Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary, or another brand new show on top of that.
“And there’s actually another show that’s going to be starting very soon where I’m going to be one of the regular commentators, and that’s exciting. Once again, the more things you can do well in the entertainment business, the more valuable you are, and this is just another kind of feather in the Chris Jericho cap that I can utilize whenever they need me to utilize it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Jericho will be in action this Sunday at AEW Revolution when he and MJF team up to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships.
Sami Callihan Discusses The Relationship Between AEW & IMPACT
So far, Sami Callihan hasn’t been part of any AEW and IMPACT Wrestling crossovers, but he has spoken about the ‘Forbidden Door’ opening and what that could mean for him.
The two promotions have been working together since December 2020, with New Japan Pro Wrestling also sending wrestlers to both promotions during this time as well, really opening things up.
One of IMPACT’s biggest stars is Sami Callihan, who has been part of the main event scene throughout his time with IMPACT. When speaking with SportsKeeda, Callihan made it clear that if anyone steps to him, he will punch them in the head, as IMPACT is his company.
“If they want to step to me, I’ll punch them in the head. This is my company. IMPACT Wrestling is my company and now that the ‘door’ is open? You never know where I might show up. You can never say never in the professional wrestling business.”
Despite the fact that Sami is protective of his own promotion, he did tease the idea that he could show up somewhere else and make an ‘impact.’
“You want to talk about a ‘forbidden door’? I like forbidden things; I like kicking down doors. And, I think it’s only a matter of time before you see Sami Callihan showing up somewhere, and make an ‘impact’. Pun? 100 percent, absolutely intended.”
STF Underground Episode 95 – AEW Revolution Predictions, Talking AAW Alive With Promoter Mike Petkovich
Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Revolution Predictions
- Shaq’s Match On Dynamite
- Who Beats Finn Balor For the NXT Championship?
- What do we want to see from the Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match?
- PLUS An Exclusive Interview About AAW Pro’s Alive Event with AAW Promoter Mike Petkovich (Visit @AAWPro on Twitter for more information).
