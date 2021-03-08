Tony Khan Reveals Christian Cage Contacted Him About Joining AEW

Tony Khan has commented on AEW’s newest signing which was revealed to be Christian Cage during AEW Revolution.

Christian made a surprise appearance at the latest AEW PPV, revealing himself to be the “Hall Of Fame worthy” signing that Paul Wight had been teasing on AEW Dynamite. Christian hit the ring, signed his contract with the company, and left.

After the show, AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media, and he revealed that it was Christian who contacted him to join the company, with Khan stating that he wants to wrestle on a regular basis.