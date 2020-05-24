Tony Khan Reveals Fyter Fest 2020 Was Originally Going To Be In London

AEW heading to England is something that fans have been crying out for ever since the company was created, and Tony Khan and The Elite have all made it clear it’s something they want to do.

Well, it almost happened this year as Tony Khan revealed during the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum that the company was going to have the 2020 Fyter Fest in London this year. However, due to the current pandemic, it just isn’t able to happen.

“Originally, Fyter Fest, I was going to do it in London. We can’t do it, it’s just not possible. We had the plans and I thought it was going to be our debut and now I’m telling the world ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m not sure when (we’ll debut in England) but it was gonna be Fyter Fest. We would have had this great show,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

Khan did stress that AEW putting on a show in England is still something that the company wants to do, but it will have to wait until it’s safe to do so.