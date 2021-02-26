Tony Khan Reveals He Is “Really Excited” About Tay Conti

Tony Khan recently spoke about signing Tay Conti and when he first saw her and believed that she looked like a star.

Conti was part of WWE’s 2020 releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was picked up by AEW, and she has quickly showcased her abilities in the ring.

The AEW President recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer Live where he admitted he first saw Tay Conti working four years ago, and he thought she had a great personality.