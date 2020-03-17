Tony Khan Reveals He Promised MJF He Would Become A Star

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed MJF and signing him to the company, promising him he would be a star.

Tony revealed that he made promises to certain talents, such as MJF, that they would be able to become stars by joining AEW.

“A bunch of these guys, I made promises to them, like MJF. ‘You’re gonna come here, you’re gonna become a star. Stay with me. Sign a long contract.’ This is somebody who signed a contract where he was getting paid not a lot of money. $100 or something per shot. So, to sign a long-term contract, it involves trust and commitment. He trusted me and trusted that this was going to be a real thing. And now he’s going to be a TV star for a long time to come. Some of them, you might not realize who they are yet, others you have started to see who we’re committed to,” he said.

Other names that he made the same promises to were Jungle Boy, and Scorpio Sky, both of which have enjoyed strong booking so far.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.