Tony Khan Reveals He Promised MJF He Would Become A Star

During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Khan discussed MJF and signing him to the company, promising him he would be a star.

Tony revealed that he made promises to certain talents, such as MJF, that they would be able to become stars by joining AEW.

“A bunch of these guys, I made promises to them, like MJF. ‘You’re gonna come here, you’re gonna become a star. Stay with me. Sign a long contract.’ This is somebody who signed a contract where he was getting paid not a lot of money. $100 or something per shot. So, to sign a long-term contract, it involves trust and commitment. He trusted me and trusted that this was going to be a real thing. And now he’s going to be a TV star for a long time to come. Some of them, you might not realize who they are yet, others you have started to see who we’re committed to,”┬áhe said.

Other names that he made the same promises to were Jungle Boy, and Scorpio Sky, both of which have enjoyed strong booking so far.

