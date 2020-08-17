Tony Khan Reveals Major Changes To AEW Dynamite Schedule Through 9/17

All Elite Wrestling will be changing up their television schedule over the next month, as the NBA Playoffs will be airing live on TNT for three out of the next five Wednesday nights.

As previously announced, there will be no AEW Dynamite this Wednesday because of game two between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. The next two episodes will air this coming Saturday, and next Thursday.

The go-home show heading into AEW ALL OUT will be back in the normal Wednesday night timeslot, as will the follow-up show on 9/2 and 9/9, respectively.

The new information is that a special one-hour late night edition of Dynamite will air on 9/16 immediately following the NBA game. There will also be a full two-hour episode the following night on 9/17, before things go back to normal on 9/23.

Here’s the full schedule: