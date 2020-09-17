Tony Khan Reveals Parking Lot Brawl Was One Take, Mick Foley Praises The Match

The parking lot brawl that headlined AEW Dynamite this week has gained a lot of praise and Tony Khan revealed some details on the match.

The match was absolutely incredible and featured some fantastic spots from both Proud N’ Powerful and Best Friends as they pieced together a tremendous encounter. But Tony Khan made things even more impressive by revealing that the match was actually all shot in just one take.

It was all shot at once in one take. No edits other than dropping the audio on the F word. One amazing take. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 17, 2020

Someone who knows a little about matches such as this is Mick Foley, and the Hardcore Legend heaped praise onto everyone involved in the encounter.