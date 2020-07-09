Tony Khan Reveals Storyline Suspension For Big Swole

Tony Khan took to social media yesterday during AEW Fyter Fest to announce a storyline suspension for a member of AEW’s women’s division, Big Swole.
The decision was made due to kidnapping Britt Baker on AEW Dynamtie two weeks ago that she would be suspended from the company, which is, of course, just a storyline.
Tony Khan’s announcement is as follows:
“As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon.”