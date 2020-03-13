Tony Khan Reveals Which Wrestlers Were On His Original List For AEW

During the latest AEW Unrestricted, AEW President, Tony Khan revealed which wrestlers were on his original list for the company in the planning phase.

“I started really developing the idea in my head. I started to go out and put together a list of who we would want to work with and who are the people that are gonna be available next year that you could put a viable wrestling company together with.” Khan said. “A lot of those people are here now. “They [Young Bucks, Kenny and Cody] were the first people on my mind. Everyone you just named, Chris Jericho and CM Punk, and Chris had said he wasn’t gonna wrestle in America for anybody but WWE. But he had gone to New Japan shows even though when he did those he said those were just in Japan, it made me think he might be interested in working.”

Tony also went on to discuss some of the young talents within AEW, including MJF.

“Look at how Max, MJF, from the beginning has been treated here. You could tell he was someone we really believed in that we’re gonna put in a special position. It’s funny because we did a contract extension with him through the summer, and now we’ve signed him through 2024. “But he’s done a great job whether people like him or not. Whatever he says, people are compelled,” Khan said. “He’s such a young person. People don’t probably understand. I don’t know anybody his age that has a greater appreciation for the history of the wrestling business learning from everybody who’s done it, learning what to do and what not to do.”

