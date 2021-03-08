AEW
Tony Khan Reveals Why Big Swole Has Been Absent From AEW
During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Tony Khan spoke about why Big Swole has been absent from the company lately.
Khan put over Big Swole as a great wrestler, but he revealed she has suffered from Crohn’s disease, which is what has kept her out of the ring.
“She’s a great wrestler, she’s got a great personality. I think, in the ring, she’s gotten better and she can continue to get better. She had risen up. She had a great record in 2020, and reached the top contender at one point she got a title shot, she didn’t beat Shida, but she had a great match and she’s had a lot of great matches. I really like Swole.
“In 2021, she has not really been active because she’s been sick. She’s had Crohn’s disease keeping her out so she has not been ranked. As you know we reset the rankings every year consistently for everybody. As we get deeper and deeper into 2021, each year, as the weeks and months pass the ranking becomes completely dependent on your record in that calendar year and we’re at that point now. So, she hasn’t wrestled a lot in 2021. The Eliminator Tournament, you know, she was actually out when we started The Eliminator Tournament with her flare-up with her Crohn’s. I think as she’s getting healthier, hopefully, we can consistently get her available and have her in action on a regular basis and she’s a great asset to us.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Big Swole hasn’t competed in the ring since January 7, and she has an overall AEW career record of 18-9.
Darby Allin Discusses Producing The AEW Revolution Street Fight
Darby Allin didn’t just compete in the AEW Revolution street fight, but he also had a huge role in producing the match behind the scenes.
The TNT Champion spoke during the post-show media scrum where he spoke about how everyone involved has trusted his vision throughout this process so far.
“A lot of it goes into them trusting me and seeing my vision. We’ve been putting this work into about a year now with Team Taz and six months with Sting. Me and Tony Khan just sticking to the vision and them trusting my vision because I visualized a lot of this match tonight, and for them to put it out there and not second guess my directing meant a lot to me. They had a lot to say during this whole process.”
Allin also spoke about being involved in a lot of the production elements of the match as well, with his directing skills being put to the test.
“I would say I was involved in 90% of it. I was doing damn near everything that night. We were, a lot, a lot of work put into this. I was up for weeks helping produce this, so it was a lot. It was a good experience, you know because my ass dropped out of film school, so this was kind of a test to see my directing skills. I had a good time and then everybody trusting me. Ricky busting his ass too and making everything, so it was an honor to be apart of this.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
Paul Wight spoke with the media after AEW Revolution where he compared the locker room of both WWE and AEW.
Wight is one of AEW’s newest signings, but he has been able to see what the locker room is like for his new company, and he has been impressed by what he’s seen so far. Wight believes that the atmosphere is totally different between WWE and AEW, with his new company being a lot more supportive.
“The atmosphere is completely different. I think anytime you start over new somewhere, it’s automatically going to be refreshing, but even more so here. The support – the one thing that is different here that I really enjoy, is the support. And the fight that the talent has over here for respect, recognition, and the drive. That’s the heart of professional wrestling and when you’re doing entertainment. You want a locker room that – it’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position. You want a team where everybody is trying to get over and everybody’s trying to put the best possible product for the fans. And that kind of environment I thrive on and I love this environment. I haven’t seen a locker room this kind of positive energy in a long, long, long time.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
Tony Khan Reveals Christian Cage Contacted Him About Joining AEW
Tony Khan has commented on AEW’s newest signing which was revealed to be Christian Cage during AEW Revolution.
Christian made a surprise appearance at the latest AEW PPV, revealing himself to be the “Hall Of Fame worthy” signing that Paul Wight had been teasing on AEW Dynamite. Christian hit the ring, signed his contract with the company, and left.
After the show, AEW President Tony Khan spoke to the media, and he revealed that it was Christian who contacted him to join the company, with Khan stating that he wants to wrestle on a regular basis.
“I met Christian Cage seven years ago and he’s a great person and I’ve always really liked him as a person but long before that, I’ve been a huge fan of him as a wrestler. I think he’s one of the great wrestlers the last couple of decades. He’s had great matches in different companies, he’s been a great singles wrestler, a great tag champion, and I think he’s one of the best minds in wrestling.
“He’s in great physical condition and we saw him very recently compete on pay-per-view. There was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest, and he was interested in wrestling on a regular basis and you know he gave me a call and said, ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW for you,’ and I said, ‘I’d really like to have you come and wrestle for me.’ It all came together great and I think it’s going to be really good.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
