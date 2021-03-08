Tony Khan Reveals Why Big Swole Has Been Absent From AEW

During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Tony Khan spoke about why Big Swole has been absent from the company lately.

Khan put over Big Swole as a great wrestler, but he revealed she has suffered from Crohn’s disease, which is what has kept her out of the ring.

“She’s a great wrestler, she’s got a great personality. I think, in the ring, she’s gotten better and she can continue to get better. She had risen up. She had a great record in 2020, and reached the top contender at one point she got a title shot, she didn’t beat Shida, but she had a great match and she’s had a lot of great matches. I really like Swole. “In 2021, she has not really been active because she’s been sick. She’s had Crohn’s disease keeping her out so she has not been ranked. As you know we reset the rankings every year consistently for everybody. As we get deeper and deeper into 2021, each year, as the weeks and months pass the ranking becomes completely dependent on your record in that calendar year and we’re at that point now. So, she hasn’t wrestled a lot in 2021. The Eliminator Tournament, you know, she was actually out when we started The Eliminator Tournament with her flare-up with her Crohn’s. I think as she’s getting healthier, hopefully, we can consistently get her available and have her in action on a regular basis and she’s a great asset to us.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Big Swole hasn’t competed in the ring since January 7, and she has an overall AEW career record of 18-9.