Tony Khan Says Matt Hardy Did Not Suffer Concussion, Will Be On AEW Dynamite This Week

It looks like Matt Hardy is in the clear following a scary incident at Saturday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Jacksonville.

The 45-year-old wrestling legend fell roughly ten feet and hit his head on concrete after a planned stunt during a “Broken Rules” match missed its mark.

Hardy looked to be knocked out on his feet after the incident, and it caused quite a stir on social media when the action was restarted just minutes later.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in a post-show media scrum that the company’s onsite doctor cleared Hardy during the short break, leading to the reset.

Mr. Khan has now confirmed that Matt is out of the hospital and on the way home following a clean bill of heatlh from the doctors. Hardy apparently passed an MRI and CT scan and, thankfully, did not suffer a concussion.

“An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution and he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support!”