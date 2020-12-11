Tony Khan Teases “Important Match” For AEW Dynamite Following Airport Challenge

Kenny Omega has challenged the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela to a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, in order to definitively prove that his recently title win was not a fluke.

The official AEW Twitter accounted posted a video of a “paparazzo” following Omega to the airport, on his way to Saturday’s huge AAA TripleMania event in Mexico City. This was a follow-up to the tease made earlier in the day by AEW President Tony Khan. Check it out:

On the road to last month’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, a tournament took place on television to decide who would next challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

That tournament was of course won by Kenny Omega, but before he battled his former tag partner Hangman Page in the finals, he moved past an unprepared Sonny Kiss in the first round. Sonny was filling in for his tag partner, Joey Janela, who was pulled at the very last moment as a COVID-19 precaution.

A win would earn Janela a match for the world title, and Omega is allowing him to compete in his familiar hardcore environment so that there can be doubt of his legitimacy should he win. He also invited the “Bad Boy” to bring Sonny along with him, as IMPACT EVP Don Callis will also be present.