Tony Schiavone Discusses WWE Recently Offering Him A Contract

AEW’s commentator, Tony Schiavone recently spoke on AEW Dynamite’s post-show about an offer he was given by WWE prior to joining AEW.

Schiavone is a regular on the post-show, which streams live on AEW’s social media platforms, and he revealed an interesting offer he was given by WWE.

“I was getting jacked around by the WWE HR department. Had Bruce [Prichard] or Vince [McMahon] contacted me before all of this happened, I would have gone to work for them. I kind of wanted to get back into wrestling, and I kind of wanted to get back in because of our podcast.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcription)

Schiavone added that an official role was never offered, but he thinks the conversation happened to try stop him from joining AEW, which he ended up doing.