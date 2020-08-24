Dusty Rhodes is one of the greatest creative minds in the history of professional wrestling, and Tony Schiavone revealed how AEW pays tribute to him on a weekly basis.

While the American Dream was never able to see AEW become a company, with a large part of that being down to the handwork of his son, Cody, he is there in spirit every week.

AEW uses the traditional ‘Go Position’ which is known as the ‘Gorilla Position’ in WWE as a way to pay tribute to Dusty.

“Right there is a wooden plaque with Dusty’s name and likeness on it, his birth and death dates, and his old cowbell. It’s right there, before all the wrestlers walkout, for them to see it. For me, it says a lot about what he meant to the business and his creativity,” revealed Tony Schiavone on Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.