Tony Schiavone Reveals Sonny Kiss Is Currently Injured
Sonny Kiss hasn’t been seen on AEW television since December 22, and Tony Schiavone has recently revealed the reason behind that.
During the AEW Dynamite post-show, the AEW commentator provided some details on Sonny Kiss and why there hasn’t been an appearance on either AEW Dynamite or AEW Dark.
“Didn’t get fired. He’s been with us. Sonny has been injured. I’ve seen Sonny in the training room. He’s been banged up. I’ve seen him there, he’s just not been able to perform. Sonny is a tremendous athlete,” said Schiavone. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
There were no details given about what injury Sonny has suffered or when he will be available to return to television, but this is why Sonny Kiss hasn’t been used as of late.
Serena Deeb Reveals She’d Love To Take On A Player-Coach Role For AEW
The current NWA Women’s Champion, Serena Deeb has revealed she is interested in possibly becoming a player-coach for AEW.
Deeb has been a big part of AEW’s product lately, putting on some great matches in the ring. But when speaking to Wrestling Steel Chair, Deeb made it clear she’d be interested in extending her role to include some coaching, which she has a history of doing with WWE.
“Absolutely, that has been discussed, and it’s something that I feel great about,” replied Deeb when asked if she had discussed coaching in AEW with Tony Khan. “I love coaching, and I love helping. I’ve always thought, even in my time coaching at WWE, before this, it would be really cool and really powerful to take on a player-coach role where I’m able to wrestle and get in the ring, do that part of it while also helping out a little bit more behind the scenes and kind of helping scout for women that are out there that might not have been seen yet. I think taking on that role especially when independent shows start running again, pending the whole COVID situation. I’m hoping that I can step into a little bit more of that player-coach role, and I can continue contributing in that way. To touch on your point, that is something that I’m really interested in doing, and I think the feeling is mutual from AEW. The women’s division is in a really amazing growth period right now, where the women are stepping up, and there are more women coming in, and there are hungry women who are working really hard to improve. I would love for my matches and my ring work to just help accelerate that process.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Deeb was in action on AEW Dynamite this week where she successfully defended her NWA Women’s Championship in an impressive encounter with Tay Conti.
Sting Makes The Save! Darby Allin Retains TNT TItle Against Brian Cage
Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship against “The Machine” Brain Cage this Wednesday night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, but he definitely didn’t do it alone.
Allin took an absolute beating in his bout with the super-heavyweight former world champion. At one point Cage literally scooped him up over his head and hurled him out of the ring crashing through multiple barricades and tables. By the end of the match, his signature face paint was nearly covered in his blood.
Despite the obvious size disadvantage, it looked like Allin was making a comeback at the end, kicking out of everything “The Machine” threw at him. He delivered a Coffin Drop on top of the steel ring steps and somehow got the big man around for a Code Red – and that’s when Team Taz rushed the ring.
Allin managed to fight off Taz’s son hook, before being crotched on the top rope by Ricky Starks. After all the lights in Daily’s Place suddenly went out, “The Icon” Sting appeared directly behind Starks, blasting him multiple times with that age old black baseball bat. Allin then delivered a crucifix from the top rope, pinning Cage to retain the title.
Your main event is for the TNT Championship and your champion @DarbyAllin starts things off like a madman against his opponent @MrGMSI_BCage!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/eRbqqbHunt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021
What a beat down by the challenger @MrGMSI_BCage
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/GjmMIbXyYc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021
.@DarbyAllin is down but not out!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Pltz43hQpv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021
.@Sting has come to the aid of @DarbyAllin!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/fOQdBGfOTd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021
Good Brothers Compete On AEW Dynamite, Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More
Cut the Good Brothers a check, they’ve now officially competed in an AEW ring.
The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, teaming with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match. The reunited trio scored a victory over Danny Limelight and the Varsity Blondes.
Going into the show, it was advertised that Omega would team with the “world tag team champions” to reform The Elite, with the idea that it was supposed to be the AEW World Tag Team Champion Young Bucks.
There was a vibe of general animosity towards the Good Brothers throughout the match, in particular from veteran color commentator Tony Schiavone, who repeatedly let his anti-IMPACT sentiments leak into the broadcast. That carried over into the post-match as former world champ Jon Moxley made his way to the ring, going straight after the man who stole his title.
A huge brawl ensued as the unexpected Lucha Brothers hit the ring, coming to the aid of Mox. About a dozen members of the locker room poured out to pull apart the two sides, which only resulted in more targets as the bodies continued to fly. The Young Bucks even attempted to calm the situation down, only to get caught with a pair of superkicks from Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.
This leaves a lot of questions, but at least for now it would appear the Good Brothers involvement in AEW goes beyond simply promoting this weekend’s IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view?
Are we getting a Good Brothers vs Lucha Brothers match? Will the Young Bucks continue to align themselves with the reformed Bullet Club, resulting in some sort of much bigger ELITE vs. AEW program? Could we see more IMPACT stars make their way over, or vice versa?
