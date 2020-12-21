AEW
Tony Schiavone Set To Interview Sting On AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash
AEW has confirmed a new segment for AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash show this week, involving its newest signing, Sting.
Sting shocked the world when he debuted with AEW at the Winter Is Coming event, and last week he appeared in order to save Cody Rhodes from an attack by Team Taz, before giving a little warning to the former TNT Champion.
The WWE Hall Of Famer will be on the show again this week, and he will be sitting down with Tony Schiavone for an interview segment with the AEW commentator.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @tonyschiavone24 interviews @Sting!
REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Q4oIOU83HZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2020
The Young Bucks Reveal They Wanted To Delay Match With FTR
The dream match between The Young Bucks and FTR lived up to the billing, but the ‘Bucks actually wanted to delay it.
The two teams battled at AEW’s Full Gear, where The Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, the match was almost pushed back to 2021, as the brothers wanted to try to get more fans in.
During an interview with The Walkway to Fight Club Podcast, Matt Jackson spoke about how they were hesitant, and the decision they finally came to.
“Finally, it got to the point where it was like, ‘What are we waiting for? We can’t just keep waiting, and we can’t hold back. Because who knows, this can go another year. By the time we finally do it a year later, do people even care at that point?’ Do you know what I mean?
I think people will only remember the match for that, a love letter to tag team wrestling. You know, the build maybe could have gone a little bit longer (as) people said it was a little rushed. But again, I don’t think at the end of the day, nobody’s even gonna think about that. They’re just gonna think about the match. Nick made a great point. Nobody thinks about when Hogan and Rock wrestled, nobody thinks about the fact there was a diesel involved, and someone got killed. Nobody thinks about that. They think about the match they had. I’m not comparing our match to that match. I’m just saying two different matches, but nobody thinks about the delivery of the match. I think we stuck the landing.“ (H/T to Sporting News for the transcription)
The Lucha Bros Reportedly Signed New AEW Contracts In August
Wrestle Zone reported on Friday that The Lucha Bros won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix are said to have signed new contracts with AEW in August 2020, keeping them on Dynamite well into the new year.
The high-flying duo have been featured on several AEW pay-per-views and consistently highlighted in the ever-growing tag team division despite not holding any All Elite gold yet.
Penta is currently out of action with a calf injury, which has slightly affected the recent Eddie Kingston vs. PAC feud. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix is preparing to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship on December 30 at New Year’s Smash Night One.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW news and results.
PAC Reportedly Set To Miss 12/30 AEW Dynamite
It appears that PAC isn’t going to be part of the 12/30 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the Englishman reportedly heading home.
According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, PAC will miss the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is going to be night one of the AEW’s New Year Smash events.
He is reportedly set to fly home to England today, in order to spend the festive period in England. But he will be returning to America to be part of the January 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.
PAC has missed large portions of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having been unable to travel to America for seven months. However, he returned on November 11, and has remained a big part of the product since that point.
