Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments (Video), NXT Star’s New Favorite Bikini Photo, New Shots From Scarlett, Xia Li

Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments

Featured above are WWE’s top ten moments from this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso swinging on each other with steel chairs ahead of their highly anticipated Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match.

Smackdown also said farewell to the New Day with a big six-man tag team match, the Street Profits defended their tag team titles, and Reigns went to war with the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman before the big man heads off to Monday Night Raw.

New Beach Photos from NXT Superstars

NXT Superstar Chelsea Green shared her latest favorite “bikini pic” – or at least her favorite since the last one – on Instagram this weekend, in addition to another shot from photographer Daniel Forero. Fellow NXT stars Xia Li and Scarlett Bordeaux have also added new shots from the beach, which you can check out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGcuGMrjEnS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGaGQSqD_yn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdkxcFFWzl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link