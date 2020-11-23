‘Top Flight’ Darius & Dante Martin Official Sign With All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced the signing of sensational high-flying duo Darius and Dante Martin, better known collectively as Top Flight.
The young stars, who have also used the names Air Wolf and Angel Dorado on the indies, were trained under Ken Anderson and others at The Academy in Minnesota. They recently made their AEW debut with two matches on DARK and turned some heads in last week’s Dynamite loss to the Young Bucks.
Welcome to the team…#TopFlight Darius & Dante Martin are #AllElite pic.twitter.com/jioMFhbTY8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2020