Top Flight & Hangman Page Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

Two new matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

After a frustrating loss to Kenny Omega in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator at Full Gear, Hangman Page will look to bounce back when he takes on John Silver of The Dark Order. Silver is in a similar situation, coming off a loss to Orange Cassidy at Full Gear.

Also announced, the newly signed Top Flight will be in action as they take on TH2, Angelico and Jack Evans, who attacked them last week after an impressive performance against the Young Bucks.

Updated lineup:

— AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

— Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU

— Hangman Page vs. John Silver

— Top Flight vs. TH2

— Will Hobbs in action

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday at 8/7c.