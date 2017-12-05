Top Impact Wrestling and Former WWE Executive Finishing with Impact

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling and former WWE Executive John “Big” Gaburick, is leaving Impact Wrestling after January 1st, 2018.

Gaburick’s role in Impact had been relegated to mostly consulting work after Anthem Sports and Entertainment took over Impact. Gaburick had been retained by Anthem mostly as a fail-safe in case things went awry with Jeff Jarrett. Gaburick actually had plans to leave Impact a while back, but as it turned out, Jarrett did end up leaving Impact, so Gaburick stayed on with the company to help out in Jarrett’s absence.

As of late, Sonjay Dutt and Scott D’Amore had been handling the creative side of Impact, and Gaburick was handling production elements.

As we noted earlier today, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis have been named as new Senior Impact Wrestling Executives, dramatically lessening Gaburick’s role in the company.