Top Matches Set For Triplemania XXVIII, Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Title

AAA held a press conference in Mexico today to announce details about Triplemania XXVIII. The promotion’s annual event is generally held towards the end of the summer, but it was pushed back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Elite Wrestling’s Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid in what should be a tremendous singles match at the show. The two have met twice before, when The Elite battled Kid and the Lucha Brothers at AEW Fyter Fest, and again in a rematch at Triplemania XXVII.

Also announced for the show is Chessman vs. Pagano in a Luchas de Apuestas with their hair on the line. It will be a seven match card in total, with the remaining bouts to be announced in the coming weeks.

AAA is currently planning to run Triplemania in December, but they are waiting to finalize a date because the promotion does not want to run an empty arena show at Mexico City Arena. They may need health restrictions to loosen and/or government approval to run if conditions don’t improve.