Top Smackdown Star At Capitol Wrestling Center For Tonight’s WWE NXT

It would appear that former Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley is currently backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Bayley sent out of a selfie on Twitter this evening posing in front of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy. Tonight’s show will feature two more first round matches in the men’s tournament, as well as the start of the first ever women’s Dusty Cup.

While it’s possible that she is just there observing her future competition, WWE has largely kept the NXT and main roster talent separate during the pandemic.