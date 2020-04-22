Top Stars Officially Pulled From Impact World Title Match, Tessa Blanchard Apologizes For Missing Rebellion

The original plan for Impact Wrestling’s second annual Rebellion pay-per-view was for Tessa Blanchard to defend the Impact World Championship in a triple threat bout against two hard-hitting men who have been beaten the absolute stuffing out of each other for several months – Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin.

Like everything else in the wrestling world, big changes had to made because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first of those changes was that Rebellion was modified into a two-week special on AXS filmed on a closed set at an undisclosed location, believed to be in Nashville, TN.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had previously reported that Tessa Blanchard would not be leaving her home in California during the pandemic, leaving the Rebellion main event in question. This Tuesday night during part one of the special, we also found out that Eddie Edwards would not be making the show either.

“I’m sorry to all the fans of Impact Wrestling that I wasn’t there tonight,” Blanchard wrote on Twitter. “These times effect each one of us in very different yet very significant ways. I encourage everyone [to]stay home and that includes myself. Great job to everyone who competed tonight”.

Michal Elgin, the one remaining member of the triple threat world title match who was actually in attendance at the Rebellion taping, was featured in the video below calling out the others for missing what he believes would have been his crowning moment.

"Years from now when people are looking back on champions in IMPACT Wrestling, Michael Elgin is going to be number one." @MichaelElgin25 went from young prodigy to best in the world – but he NEEDS the IMPACT World Championship. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/1p5EwZlFcA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2020

Impact will make a major announcement about the future of the Impact World Championship next week during night two of their Rebellion special on AXS.