Due to the recent COVID-19 concerns in WWE, on top WWE Raw Superstar has chosen to miss the most recent tapings according to a report from Fightful Select.

It was confirmed earlier this week that a member of the WWE Performance Center had tested positive for Coronavirus, having last appeared at the PC on June 9.

Every single member of the WWE roster has since been tested, and WWE’s taping schedule was moved with the company taping a lot of content last night.

However, not everyone was in attendance for the WWE Raw tapings, as Kevin Owens chose to not be part of the taping due to COVID-19 concerns. He communicated to the company that he wouldn’t be attending, and it was reported that there was no pressure on KO to turn up.

It was also added that he expressed his concerns and decision in a respectful manner and there is not believed to be any heat on him for that. WWE is hoping for him to be back at the next set of tapings, although nothing is confirmed yet.

WWE has always stated that there would be no issues for talents who are choosing not to work during this time, with the likes of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn taking the decision to step away from the ring during this time.