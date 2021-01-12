Top WWE Raw & WWE SmackDown Stars Reportedly To Be Involved In WWE Superstar Spectacle

According to a report by SportsKeeda.com, WWE is set to use some major names for the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event.

The show, which will air on Tuesday, January 26 is a special event for the Indian market, with WWE working with its partner, Sony in India.

The taping of this show is set to happen at the WWE Performance Center due to current travel restrictions with COVID-19, and it is set to highlight some of WWE’s Indian stars such as Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.

However, according to the report, several other top stars are being considered, with the likes of Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio all being named.

It has also been revealed that Jeff Jarrett has reportedly had a big involvement in the show and WWE’s expansion into India. He helped bring in Ring Ka King, which is a TNA Wrestling offshoot to India a decade ago, and therefore has experience in this type of expansion.