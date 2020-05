WWE’s YouTube channel has shared several clips from the latest episode of Total Bellas, with the first seeing Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan working with a shaman for help in their marriage.

Speaking of Bryan, there is more footage of him out having his spiritual journey, tapping into that state of mind.

Away from Brie and Bryan there is also focus on Nikki and her relationship with Artem, as he buys an engagement ring and they babysit Birdie.