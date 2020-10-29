Tournament Finals, New Matches Confirmed For AEW Full Gear, Updated Lineup

Several new matches have been announced for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7 following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Hangman Page defeated Wardlow, and Kenny Omega defeated Pentagon Jr. in two AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal matches. The former world tag team champions will face off in a collision more than a full year in the making, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship opportunity.
As reported earlier tonight, Hikaru Shida will defend the women’s title against Nyla Rose, and Chris Jericho battles MJF for the first time ever, with entrance into the Inner Circle on the line.
After successfully defending the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in a rematch tonight on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will now officially be defended the belt against Darby Allin at Full Gear. Finally, Cassidy will be in action against John Silver of The Dark Order on the Full Gear pre-show.
AEW Full Gear
November 7, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
AEW World Tag Team Title Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose
Elite Deletion Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
TNT Title Match
Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
Pre-Show Match
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver