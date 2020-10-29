Tournament Finals, New Matches Confirmed For AEW Full Gear, Updated Lineup

Several new matches have been announced for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7 following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Hangman Page defeated Wardlow, and Kenny Omega defeated Pentagon Jr. in two AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal matches. The former world tag team champions will face off in a collision more than a full year in the making, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

As reported earlier tonight, Hikaru Shida will defend the women’s title against Nyla Rose, and Chris Jericho battles MJF for the first time ever, with entrance into the Inner Circle on the line.

After successfully defending the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in a rematch tonight on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will now officially be defended the belt against Darby Allin at Full Gear. Finally, Cassidy will be in action against John Silver of The Dark Order on the Full Gear pre-show.

AEW Full Gear

November 7, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

AEW World Tag Team Title Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Elite Deletion Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

TNT Title Match

Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Pre-Show Match

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver