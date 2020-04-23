Tournament Semifinals, No Count-Outs & No DQ Match Set For 4/29 AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a big lineup for the April 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, in what Tony Khan believes will be “the best episode of wrestling [television]anyone’s done in months”.

A double-header of TNT Championship semifinal round matches have been taped for the show. Following an incredibly physical win over Sammy Guevara on this week’s Dynamite, Darby Allin advances to challenge Cody Rhodes in their third and arguably most important match yet.

The “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will look to continue his undefeated reign of terror in the semifinals, as he takes on “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. While the artist formerly known as Goldust isn’t quite the member of the Rhodes family that Archer and his mentor Jake “The Snake” Roberts are currently after, beating up big brother would certainly send a message to the “American Nightmare”.

Also set for Dynamite next week is a tag team match with no disqualifications and no count-outs, as Chuck Taylor and Trent of the Best Friends fight it out with Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday nights at 8PM ET on TNT.