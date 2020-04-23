Tournament Win Keeps Dustin Rhodes’ Career Alive, Semifinal Matches Set

It looks like the legend of “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes will live to fight another day, as the grizzled veteran defeated rising star “Superbad” Kip Sabian this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

In a segment on “Road To” earlier this week, Dustin told his brother Cody in a voice message that he would retire if he could not defeat Sabian, calling the TNT Championship tournament the most important thing he’d done professionally since last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dustin now advances to the semifinals to face a mountain of a man in the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. This is an interesting matchup, as Archer and his mentor Jake “The Snake” Roberts have called out Cody Rhodes every week for the last month, taking very personal shots at his family.

Cody will be facing Darby Allin in the third match between them since AEW Fyter Fest, with the winner heading to the finals. The winner will become the first ever TNT Champion, likely to be All Elite Wrestling’s “midcard” title and their unique version of a television title.