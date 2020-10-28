We are saddened to report the passing of professional wrestling great Tracy Smothers at just 58-years-old, following a battle with cancer and heart issues.

Smothers grew up in Springfield, TN and was a multi-sport athlete in high school before beginning his professional wrestling career in the early 80s.

Throughout the 90s he worked briefly for nearly every major promotion in the U.S., capturing the WCW United States Tag Team titles with longtime partner Steve Armstrong, and the ECW World Tag Team titles as a part of the Full Blooded Italians.

Smothers was active in the wrestling scene for more than three decades, wrestling his last match at the Heroes & Legends event in Fort Wayne, IN last October.