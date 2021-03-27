Ring of Honor
New World Television & Tag Team Champions Crowned At ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
The ROH landscape changed dramatically on Friday night at the promotion’s 19th anniversary pay-per-view celebration.
In addition to some surprise returns, a few big debuts and the formation of a powerful faction, Ring of Honor crowned a brand new ROH World Television Champion and new pair of ROH World Tag Team Champions.
It was announced last week that Dragon Lee would not be able to make the show after undergoing surgery, and fellow members of La Faccion Ingobernable were forced to step in as substitutes to defend the titles.
In the opening match on the main card, Kenny King stepped in to defend the World Television title but came up short to The Foundation’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams.
After a 12-year career on the indies, Williams won both his first and second major world titles in the same night. He and Rhett Titus successfully ousted the ROH World Tag Team Championships from Kenny King and Bestia del Ring, who again was stepping in for his son, Dragon Lee.
That means Dragon Lee in one night lost two championships without even being in the building, thanks to his father and his factionmate. One would think that will play out somehow when he is able and medically cleared to fly again.
The Foundation now holds three of the promotion’s top title belts, as Jonathan Gresham successfully defended the ROH Pure Championship against Dak Draper, who had a potentially career-making performance, albeit in defeat.
You can order ROH 19th Anniversary now on FITE.
Homicide & Chris Dickinson Crash ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Faction Formed
A powerful new collective crashed Ring of Honor’s 19th anniversary celebration on Friday night, laying waste to both of the company’s most dominant factions.
Rush successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal in the pay-per-view’s main event, prompting a post-match brawl between La Faccion Ingobernable and The Foundation. The two groups warred throughout the night, with Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus taking two of LFI’s championships in the process.
It briefly appeared that the show would go off the air with Rush and his squad once again standing tall, but a returning Brody King surprised everyone, claiming to be back in much greater numbers.
King has been absent from Ring of Honor since Rush’s father La Bestia del Ring debuted at Final Battle in December, screwing the challenger out of the ROH World Championship.
King’s new faction is made up of some certified badasses. First up is Tony Deppen, best known for his work in CZW and GCW. His bookings exploded in 2019 and he was likely on track to have an even better 2020 before the pandemic.
Perhaps the most interesting and shocking name joining the new group is former ROH World Champion and true Ring of Honor original, Homicide. Add to that the 400-day EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and Catch Point star, the “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson, and that’s one hell of a lineup for a new faction.
Dickinson has also been competing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling over the last few months on their U.S. show NJPW STRONG. He is set to compete in the 2021 New Japan Cup USA tournament starting next Friday night.
Results
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
Ring of Honor Wrestling celebrates their 19th anniversary this evening live on pay-per-view. There have been some big changes to the card over the past week due to double champion Dragon Lee undergoing surgery, but every title will be on the line tonight.
The first hour features two matches and will air as a free pre-show on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube and FITE at 8:00 PM ET. You can purchase the pay-per-view on FITE or by using the video player above.
* * *
Four Corners Survival Match
Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG
Isom and LSG locked up to get things started. They grappled back and forth with some nice exchanges before Johnson tagged himself in and fought with LSG out to the floor. Isom came off the top with an Asai moonsault taking out both guys. Danhausen opted to stay out of it, hanging out on the apron while the others exhausted themselves. He tried to make friends, but got thrown hard into the barricade.
Johnson went to work on Isom slowing things down a bit for a few minutes, knocking the others off the apron to keep it one-on-one. LSG finally got in and started throwing chops and elbow strikes. LSG hit Rockabye Baby on Johnson for a two-count. Isom tagged himself in and connected with a diving high cross body on Johnson, and a step-up enzuigiri on LSG. All three collided in the middle of the ring with clotheslines and went down.
Danhausen crawled back into the ring with everyone down. He cleared the rings and splashed LSG in the corner, then flipped over the ropes into a… springboard German suplex, flipping LSG right into Isom. Danhausten pulled out his creepy bottle of teeth and sprinkled them on Johnson, who started yelling and cursing at him. Danhausen yelled “NO SWEARING!” and all three superkicked Johnson at the same time.
Everyone ran in trading big moves. Danhausen knocked out LSG with the Goodnighthuasen, but Johnson pulled LSG out of the ring to break the three-count, and hid under the ring. Johnson came out the other side and attacked Danhausen from behind, hitting The Process to win.
Winner: Brian Johnson
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
Ring of Honor Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight celebrating their 19th anniversary. You can watch hour one of the broadcast above completely free. Shane Taylor and the Soldiers of Savagery take on the Mexisquad with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line!
