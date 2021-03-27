The ROH landscape changed dramatically on Friday night at the promotion’s 19th anniversary pay-per-view celebration.

In addition to some surprise returns, a few big debuts and the formation of a powerful faction, Ring of Honor crowned a brand new ROH World Television Champion and new pair of ROH World Tag Team Champions.

It was announced last week that Dragon Lee would not be able to make the show after undergoing surgery, and fellow members of La Faccion Ingobernable were forced to step in as substitutes to defend the titles.

In the opening match on the main card, Kenny King stepped in to defend the World Television title but came up short to The Foundation’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams.

After a 12-year career on the indies, Williams won both his first and second major world titles in the same night. He and Rhett Titus successfully ousted the ROH World Tag Team Championships from Kenny King and Bestia del Ring, who again was stepping in for his son, Dragon Lee.

That means Dragon Lee in one night lost two championships without even being in the building, thanks to his father and his factionmate. One would think that will play out somehow when he is able and medically cleared to fly again.

The Foundation now holds three of the promotion’s top title belts, as Jonathan Gresham successfully defended the ROH Pure Championship against Dak Draper, who had a potentially career-making performance, albeit in defeat.

