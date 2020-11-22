Trent Seven Discusses Focusing On Being A Singles Wrestler

Trent Seven recently spoke with Inside The Ropes following the return of WWE NXT UK, discussing his focus on singles wrestling.
Since the brand has returned, Seven has worked as a singles wrestler as part of the Heritage Cup tournament, and he admitted that right now he is focusing on his singles career.
“Yeah, at the moment, I am solely focused on this Heritage Cup. It’s given me a huge chance to be able to cement myself and cement the Trent Seven name rather than the Moustache Mountain name, and as important as Tyler is to me and as important as obviously part of being Moustache Mountain and British Strong Style is, there is that part of me that needs to be a little bit selfish sometimes and take the opportunities that I’ve got, because it’s always good to be in the history books as part of a stable, part of a unit but you do have to cement your own little bit of a legacy as well – and that’s what I’m focusing on with the Heritage Cup. But don’t worry, Tyler’s going to be OK.”
Trent also spoke about the possibility of heading over to the Capitol Wrestling Center and working there, teasing the idea of hooking up with Pete Dunne.
“Yeah, absolutely. Of course, you’ve got to you’ve got to have those little kind of career goals. And, you know, my goal is still to be on WrestleMania. I still want to be a part of the absolute peak of our industry. You’ve got to have that as you go – but, yeah, the Capitol Wrestling Center just looks amazing, right?
“The cages and the perspex and that mixture of live fans and ThunderDome-style. It’s just, the effort that’s been put in by the production team and everyone there at WWE to give fans the best interaction and the best experience they possibly can get in these trying times, it just speaks volumes for just how much we actually do care about the fans and we do care about the fans’ experience with the WWE. So, yeah, that Captiol Wrestling Center looks very, very cool and, you know, if Pete’s over there, then I might hook him up and just stay with him for a bit.”