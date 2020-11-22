Trent Seven Discusses Focusing On Being A Singles Wrestler

Trent Seven recently spoke with Inside The Ropes following the return of WWE NXT UK, discussing his focus on singles wrestling.

Since the brand has returned, Seven has worked as a singles wrestler as part of the Heritage Cup tournament, and he admitted that right now he is focusing on his singles career.

“Yeah, at the moment, I am solely focused on this Heritage Cup. It’s given me a huge chance to be able to cement myself and cement the Trent Seven name rather than the Moustache Mountain name, and as important as Tyler is to me and as important as obviously part of being Moustache Mountain and British Strong Style is, there is that part of me that needs to be a little bit selfish sometimes and take the opportunities that I’ve got, because it’s always good to be in the history books as part of a stable, part of a unit but you do have to cement your own little bit of a legacy as well – and that’s what I’m focusing on with the Heritage Cup. But don’t worry, Tyler’s going to be OK.”

Trent also spoke about the possibility of heading over to the Capitol Wrestling Center and working there, teasing the idea of hooking up with Pete Dunne.