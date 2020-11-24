Trent Seven Provides An Update On Tyler Bate’s Status

During a recent interview with SPORF Wrestling, Trent Seven provided an update on the status of his tag team partner, Tyler Bate.

So far, since WWE NXT UK returned, Trent’s Moustache Mountain partner and former NXT UK Champion, Tyler Bate, has yet to make an appearance. During his interview, Seven spoke about Bate and admitted that he is currently focusing on how he lives his life outside of wrestling, claiming he is doing some soul searching.

“Yeah, I’ve spoke to him obviously here and there and you know, been around to his house and met up with him and stuff and you know, this year has been incredibly complex for everyone, you know what I mean? I feel like no matter who you are in the wrestling industry, the year 2020 has taken a bit of a toll on you. So there’s a big part of it where he’s had to… he’s had to do a little bit of soul searching. He’s had to go have a look at how he spent his money, how he lives his life, how he — the time he spends away from wrestling, what kind of influences is Tyler Bate looking at to improve his life, you know what I mean? There’s so many little aspects of things that — and we have to remember and we have to remind ourselves, this guy is 22-years old. He won the U.K. Championship at the age of 19. That’s not a normal life for anyone. There are no 19-year olds on the planet that are WWE champions. It’s career-defining, and I think a lot of responsibility and a lot of power got put on Tyler’s shoulders at such a young age and I feel like that’s the point of this last year is him learning how to deal with that and like, him learning how to cope with the fame and how to cope with the pressure and how to cope with the limelight so, yeah. He’s been okay man. But, it’s a humongous learning curve for someone at the age of 22 to learn going into being a WWE Champion.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcription.)

It is currently unknown when Bate will return to WWE. In the meantime, Trent Seven has been focusing on his singles career and is set to compete in the final of the first-ever Heritage Cup, as he goes one on one with A-Kid.