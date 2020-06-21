Trent Seven Responds To Recent #SpeakOut Allegations Made Against Him

WWE Superstar Trent Seven has denied recent allegations made against him.

“The assumptions in the claim against me are untrue and a defamation of character,” Seven wrote on Twitter. “I will be taking this matter further.”

Numerous individuals reaching across virtually the entire wrestling industry have been the subject of alleged abuse and sexual misconduct claims this week. Women and men have come forward en masse to share their stories and traumas, leading to investigations in multiple major companies including WWE, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

A woman by the name of Megan shared a post on Twitter early on Saturday, recounting what she said were her experiences during WrestleMania week in Orlando, FL in 2017.

Megan claimed that Trent Seven attempted to “drink & undoubtedly hook up” with a group of girls who appeared to be under the age of 21. She also noted that the girls looked “apprehensive” and “uncomfortable”, and believed that had she not stepped in “one or all of them could’ve potentially been put in a bad spot”.

Below is a portion of her full statement:

“The details are hazy. I was drinking, but I wasn’t blackout drunk, and it’s been over 3 years. At some point, I remember being around Trent Seven and was watching Trent flirt with a group of 3 girls that I had overheard earlier having people go to the bar to get drinks for them as they were underage. He was trying to convince them to go to the bar at the venue to grab drinks for him, as he was selling merch, telling them to get whatever they wanted when they went, every time they went.” “It was clear to me that he wasn’t acknowledging their apprehension, trying to get them to drink & undoubtedly hook up and I wasn’t about to let it go unaddressed. I inserted myself into the situation, going to the bar instead and taking the attention from them to myself. We ended up having sex that night, and I will never forget how afterwards he told me not to tell anyone or he’d harm himself. He said that to me several times afterwards.” “I didn’t know until later that he was in a committed relationship and his cheating on her was/is common. If I had known, I wouldn’t have had sex with him, but that’s besides the point. The point is: he was blatantly ignoring that these girls were underage, uncomfortable, and if I hadn’t stepped in, one or all of them, could’ve potentially been put in a bad spot, no matter if they said they consented or not.”

While WWE has not yet specifically responded to questions in regards to Trent Seven, they did send us the following statement on Friday in response to multiple other WWE Superstars (Jack Gallagher | Matt Riddle | Jordan Devlin) being accused of different kinds of abuse: