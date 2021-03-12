Trent Seven Weigh-In Set For WWE’s The Bump Next Week

It has been confirmed that the upcoming weigh-in for Trent Seven will be taking place live on the next episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Seven’s storyline lately has been all about his desire to challenge for the WWE NXT UK Cruiserweight Championship, which is currently being held by Jordan Devlin. Seven made it clear to Devlin he wants a title shot, with the Irish Ace stating he would grant one if Trent could cut down to meet the 205 weight limit.

In recent weeks, WWE NXT UK has shown footage of Trent’s training to lose weight, and this week it was confirmed that on the next episode of WWE’s The Bump, Trent will weigh-in live, to see whether he has met his goal.

Interestingly, Jordan Devlin is actually set to be on WWE NXT in America next week, where he is going to confront Santos Escobar, as he hopes to prove who the true WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion is.