Trevor Murdoch Discusses Joining NWA & Who He’d Like To Face In AEW

NWA’s Trevor Murdoch recently appeared on The Angle Podcast where he discussed how he joined the company, and possible AEW matches.

Murdoch admitted that he was taking time away from wrestling in order to look after the late, Harley Race. It was actually at his funeral when he had a conversation with Nick Aldis and Dave Lagana.

“I was on my way out. I was dealing with some things with Harley as his health was declining, and I was virtually ready to hang up the boots,” Murdoch said. “Harley had passed away, and a representative of NWA and the Real World’s Champion, Nick Aldis, and Dave Lagana showed up to Harley’s funeral, and after the funeral, they had a conversation with me and convinced me to come down and do one show.”

Recently we have seen AEW and NWA have a connection, with the NWA Women’s Championship being defended on several AEW shows. Murdoch spoke about the possibility of appearing on AEW at some point, and who he’d like to face on the show.