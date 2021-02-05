Trey Miguel Discusses His Decision To Not Join WWE

Trey Miguel recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling, and he spoke with Wilde On about his decision to do that, turning down WWE.

Miguel was recently offered a WWE contract alongside his former Rascalz stablemates Wes Lee (fka Dezmond Xavier) and Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz), who has since gone on to join WWE NXT, becoming MSK.

However, Miguel didn’t go alongside his partners, instead opting to turn down the deal, and he revealed why he came to that decision.

“Zach’s married and Dez is engaged now and they just need wrestling in a different way than I do right now, if that makes sense,” said Miguel [h/t/ POST Wrestling]. “They need it to do different things for them than I do, and I also think that — I don’t mean to sound like I’m speaking bad about Impact but I feel like they ran out of things to do with The Rascalz, you know what I mean?” “…My oldest brother just had my most recent nephew and he was born premature because his mother fell ill so they actually induced her, and he’s home now but he was in isolated care for two months and they named him after my late brother and it’s just like I couldn’t imagine moving to f–king Orlando, Florida a month after this little miracle, you know what I mean? “That’s not it for me, and it’s not like if I don’t go to Orlando, I don’t get to wrestle anymore. I still get to wrestle more than anyone at NXT. I train whenever I want.”

