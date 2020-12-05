AEW
Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW
As noted, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz officially signed with WWE earlier this week as part of the latest batch of Performance Center recruits. However, their third member Trey Miguel was notably absent.
In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that Miguel is “considering both WWE and AEW,” and a decision has yet to be made.
The Rascalz finished up their two-year run in Impact Wrestling last month when Miguel teamed with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to go over Wentz and Xavier in a tag team match. The trio were unable to capture any Impact titles during their run, however Trey did receive a singles push in 2020, and main-evented Slammiversary as a result.
If the report is accurate, Miguel should have no trouble finding success no matter which path he takes. Regardless, his fellow Rascalz will likely continue their run as a team in WWE.
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show
IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on their show next week.
Omega defeated Jon Moxley under questionable circumstances to become the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday night on a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, thanks in large part to outside interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis.
After Omega delivered a series of four brutal V-Triggers, a One-Winged Angel and used the microphone brought to the ring by Callis to attack and bloody Moxley, the two quickly scooped up the coveted title belt and ran through the backstage area, past a livid Tony Khan and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room.
The official IMPACT Twitter account posted: “Breaking: We can officially confirm that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”
IMPACT has already taped all of their television through the end of the year and up to their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021. While it is possible that Omega secretly worked the tapings – the promotion tapes on a closed set and spoilers have not leaked for the show in quite some time – it’s more likely he will appear in an off-site promo with Callis.
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020
Wardlow Reflects On His WWE Tryout & Working With Kurt Angle
On the most recent instalment of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, Wardlow reflected on his WWE tryout and finding out he wasn’t signed.
Wardlow spoke about how certain people who were trying out knew nothing about wrestling, and admitted he was so confident that he actually sold his home to move to Florida.
“I think [WWE was an option]. I know people know that I did have a tryout, and I smoked that tryout. I mean, I was literally the only dude there in a suit, speaking of suits. It was mind blowing. Dudes are there in shorts and t-shirts. That’s because they’re not recruiting wrestlers, they’re recruiting ex-NFL athletes or college wrestlers, people that have never watched wrestling, don’t care about wrestling. Like the comments these people were making made me sick to my stomach that they were there getting an opportunity. Of course my roommate, he’s like, ‘Man, I’ve never even watched wrestling. I don’t even like it.’ I’m just like, ‘Get out of my room. Like why are you here?’ And it was his second tryout. These people are getting multiple chances. So I smoked that tryout. I’m like, ‘I have this in the bag’ and so much so, I literally sold my motorcycle, sold my house. Like literally got rid of everything because I’m like, ‘I’m gonna put everything into moving into Florida.’ So when the email came in that I was not, man I remember I actually had to pull over on the side of the road because I just couldn’t believe it.”
Wardlow then went on to discuss how he ended up training with Kurt Angle, with the WWE Hall Of Famer putting in a good word for him with someone within the company.
“Then I started training personally with Kurt Angle, when he was getting ready to make his comeback for his final couple matches and me and Kurt just clicked in the ring, really well, and him and I talked a lot and he expressed that he had-had a conversation with a certain somebody there about bringing me in and he told me, ‘It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
The Young Bucks Reveal They’ve Wanted To Work With Impact For Two Years
AEW and Impact are seemingly set to work a partnership together, and the Young Bucks discussed that and how they’ve wanted it for a while.
Impact’s EVP, Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming, and the hype for the partnership has been high since that point.
The Young Bucks recently spoke with Jon Alba and Doug McDonald on Living The Gimmick and discussed the early details of the partnership, admitting that they’ve wanted to work with the company for a couple of years now, but haven’t quite been able to make it happen.
“Two years ago, this is something we brought up and wanted to get going. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out. I don’t know if it was more on our side or what, we just couldn’t get everyone to agree on what the creative would be, but when we were stopping at all the Indie shows, that was one of the suggestions we had; what if we showed up in IMPACT? This is something we’ve been whispering in Tony Khan’s ear for two years. We’re all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. Even with Ring of Honor and we got The Hardyz to come in when they were with IMPACT. This is something we truly wanted to do for a very long time. Finally, the timing was right and we got it done. It’s still so early and all of us, collectively, don’t know what it means. We’re still dipping our toes in it right now and we’ll see what we get out of it. There are immediate plans that I can’t give away right now. My dream, if I had it my way, is the possible dream matches. How can you not jump ahead and fantasy book? You also don’t want to get too ahead of yourself. Are we going to do that stuff? I’m not sure yet, we’re still in the beginning of this, but there are some big surprises coming and I’m really excited about it,” said Matt. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
