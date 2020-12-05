Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW

As noted, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz officially signed with WWE earlier this week as part of the latest batch of Performance Center recruits. However, their third member Trey Miguel was notably absent.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reports that Miguel is “considering both WWE and AEW,” and a decision has yet to be made.

The Rascalz finished up their two-year run in Impact Wrestling last month when Miguel teamed with Impact World Champion Rich Swann to go over Wentz and Xavier in a tag team match. The trio were unable to capture any Impact titles during their run, however Trey did receive a singles push in 2020, and main-evented Slammiversary as a result.

If the report is accurate, Miguel should have no trouble finding success no matter which path he takes. Regardless, his fellow Rascalz will likely continue their run as a team in WWE.

