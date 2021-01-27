IMPACT Wrestling Results

January 26, 2021

Rich Swann opened the show talking about his lifelong dream of being a professional wrestler, and finally becoming a world champion after years of hard work. He called out Tommy Dreamer and put over everything he’s done for the industry and the locker room, offering him a shot at the belt for his upcoming 50th birthday.

They were interrupted by Sami Callihan who tried to claim Dreamer was politicking for opportunities again, and mocked Swann for losing to Kenny Omega and making them all look back.

Chris Bey was out next and also has a birthday coming up in February. He calls himself the future of IMPACT and demanded a title shot. Moose then came out to claim the title shot Swann had already promised him.

A huge brawl broke out leading to Willie Mack coming down to even the odds. The babyfaces cleared the ring and stood tall until Ken Shamrock made his return, attacking all three from behind.

Josh Alexander & Matt Cardona def. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton. They seemed to be teasing Alexander and Cardona becoming a team going forward by pushing hard how well they worked together. Cardona got the win with Radio Silence.

Rohit Raju was shown backstage talking to somehow off camera that we couldn’t quite see. He asked for help taking out TJP later in the night.

Brian Myers def. Eddie Edwards via disqualification. Eddie “snapped” and wouldn’t stop biting Myers at the end of the match. He was still selling the physical and mental toll from Barbed Wire Massacre.

Rosemary def. Tenille Dashwood.

Larry D returned from prison in a backstage segment where he confronted Rosemary, accusing her of putting some kind of spell on him. He got in Crazzy Steve’s face and punched him ridiculously hard.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz found Johnny Swinger and John E. Bravo backstage running an underground casino, hiring them and their dancer friends to work as staff for their Fire ‘n Flava Festival tonight.

We head to the ring where MC Alisha Edwards tries and fails badly to be hip while introducing the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The staff passed out food, which was just pieces of bread and individually wrapped cheese slices. How are people still making jokes, let alone scripting entire television segments around Fyre Fest? Navaeh showed up in a costume with Havok and the two attacked Hogan and Steelz.

Joe Doering def. Cousin Jake. Total squash match and showcase for Doering. Eric Young and his group teased that they were going to destroy Jake after the match, but instead offered him a spot in their faction.

Earlier in the night Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer met with Scott D’Amore backstage to work out what to do about Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, etc. D’Amore announced an 8-man tag for the main event and opened his office door to reveal their partner. Everyone freaked out but we didn’t get to see who it was…

Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Tommy Dreamer & Trey Miguel def. Moose & Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock & Chris Bey in an 8-man tag team match. Trey is back as the surprise fourth, so it looks like he may not be reuniting with MSK in WWE NXT afterall. He pinned Callihan reversing a piledriver to win.

The show ended with the babyfaces all celebrating on the ramp while a pissed off Ken Shamrock attacked the referee.